Minister Backs Grand Bahama Students To Excel

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin is optimistic Grand Bahama and Abaco students will excel, despite the double ordeal of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister toured public schools throughout the island on Friday, interacting with primary and high school students as well as teachers who returned to the classroom about two weeks ago under a hybrid model of face-to-face learning after a protracted period of virtual classes.

She was pleased with what she saw and experienced during the school tour. Minister of State for Education Zane Lightbourne accompanied the minister.

“This has been such an upliftment for me because Grand Bahama went through the pandemic and Dorian, and they had a double whammy,” Ms Hanna Martin said.

“And the optimism, the resiliency, the determination I have seen at the schools is just so refreshing and heartwarming.

“And really it engenders a sense of hope for what we are looking forward to.”

The attitude of the students, teachers, and administrators is encouraging, she said.

“This has really been excellent to see young people at all age levels. The little ones and the grade 12 students, the focus, determination, and resiliency has just been an amazing experience.

“The challenges are still there, but it is the attitude we are seeing exhibited by teachers, administration, students, parents and the community.

“This has been really a wonderful eye-opener today.”

While the pandemic has had an impact, Mrs Hanna Martin is hopeful that students will do well.

“I think through the combination of parents, schools, teachers and the wider community is the formula to really cause for these students to excel. It has been so rewarding to interact with these young children, particularly the grade 12 students. They got two years at a critical time in this situation, three years if you count the hurricane, and they just seemed so determined and focused.”

She stressed that support is needed for the students and schools.

“It will take a lot of leg work to catch up for the loss that has occurred during this pandemic. But I think that what I see in Grand Bahama, this shining optimism bodes very well for the recovery of Grand Bahama, and we hope across the board in this country.

“I have said, and I believe that this generation that has been subject to this ordeal, and I want my words to be marked, they will prove to be the most resilient generation of Bahamians we have ever seen. I think they are going to excel; I think they are going to be incredible. And I am seeing it as I move through the country, in Abaco two days ago, and in Grand Bahama today, and as I move through schools in New Providence - it is a refreshing thing to see and a hopeful experience.”

When asked about the new school in West Grand Bahama, the minister said they are looking forward to its completion.

“We are looking for it to be open by next school year,” she said. “There seems to be progress and I am looking forward to its completion because it is very needed in the community. I see progress there now, and I am looking forward to the completion of that project.”

She was also impressed with St George’s High School.

“It is a multifaceted school, with strong technical and vocational, and agricultural components, as well as performing arts and strong academics; it was quite an excellent experience. They have very good BGCSE results even in this situation. And I asked them how, and they said the determination of the children who come in on Saturdays and put in long hours, and they have done well,” she said.