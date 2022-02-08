Union Chief Quits To Work For Govt: Evans Promises To Fight For Workers And Strive Towards A Liveable Wage

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
BERNARD Evans has resigned as president of the National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas and will become the chief labour consultant/negotiator for the government.
His resignation was confirmed in a letter dated January 23 sent to Dwayne Woods, the second vice-president of the organisation.
Mr Evans insisted yesterday that he is not abandoning the labour movement and said he believes he can help from within the government.
His letter said: “Please advance to the Central Council of the NCTUB the tendering of my resignation as president of the National Congress of Trade Unions of The Bahamas effective immediately.”
“As you are aware, the sitting executive body by order of the court has remained in place beyond the normal triennial governance. For the sake of transparency, I advised our legal counsel that I have been appointed by the government of The Bahamas as a chief labour consultant/negotiator. As such, I sought the permission of the courts to be released from my obligations as president.
“Noteworthy that while the NCTUB’s constitution is silent on who the employer/job status of an elected officer should be, it is always my intention that the governance of the Congress remains unfettered by any unnecessary distractions. Therefore, my resignation is predicated on that premise. Please note that my role as a workers’ representative does not cease upon this resignation; rather it is now redirected to another peak national level. I am grateful for the support of those persons who recognised the work of the Congress in the transformation of the landscape of labour in our country. I wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”
When contacted, Mr Evans said yesterday he will agitate for a liveable wage from within the government, among other things.
“I don’t want it to come off like I abandoned labour because I did not,” he said. “As a matter of fact I feel it’s an opportunity for labour to further advance because I’m all about deepening democracy and the only way you can do that is to have more participatory mechanisms put in place. I’m a strong, strong believer in (the idea) that if you have more persons involved in the discussion then the things that matter in this country to advance the country can be won. No one person has a monopoly on good ideas.
“As a labour person, I often found it very difficult that decisions made around the table, that labour representation was always missing and so I see this as an opportunity to advance labour’s agenda.”
Mr Evans said a liveable wage cannot be a fixed thing but should change as inflation shifts.
He said: “Let’s lean on what the highest learning institution in the country, University of The Bahamas, has said. They came up with around $600 a week as a liveable wage in Nassau and about $670 on Freeport, I believe. That is what they considered the liveable wage is in this country based on the inflation rate, based on what is required to pay for housing, utilities, food, clothing and all that stuff. That’s not my number, that’s something done by University of The Bahamas in conjunction with the NGOs. My number would be that and I would go on that but I also know that we can’t get to that just at a snap of the finger, it has to be incremental. The minimum wage should be replaced by a liveable wage and that’s my agitation.”
Comments
ted4bz 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Now where have we seen this kind of bull before? He’ll do the same thing, body slam and pin unions to the ground, Mr Gibson all over again. The public set itself up to be bamboozled over and over, they make it way too easy to be led by weak compromise people. The people come together and make it happen for these jugheads not knowing they can do the same for themselves. The solution: stop being dependent on a savior, you do not need these people they are in this for themselves, nothing gets done, except they rise and everyone else get left behind. Depend on each other as a whole, work together and you rise together, no one is left behind. That’s all it takes.
The_Oracle 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
If he is simply shifting from the union feeding trough (at the expense of members) to the Government feeding trough(at the expense of the general public) so be it, The danger is to the fragile economy and cost of living in the Bahamas, if he does indeed "agitate" from within, rather than behave as any decent government officer should, which is represent/serve all citizens. Time will tell.
tribanon 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
Talk about a treasonous act! Evans obviously always cared much more about himself than he ever did about the union members he represented. Now he takes all of the "inside" information he has gained over the years as a union leader and uses it to enable government to "beat up" on union members. What a traitor!
Just another shining example of how the Davis and Cooper led PLP administration is really sticking it but good to the union members. Evans will make sure the unions get a royal shafting by government in any future contentious labour negotiations.
realfreethinker 11 minutes ago
The members are really screwed now. What sane person would believe he will agitate for union members and he is working for the people the union will be negotiating with. These union heads, just like the politicians have no moral compass. No conviction. Will sell their souls to the highest bidder.
TalRussell 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
I'd venture wager Blue Marlin that de soon will become de chief labour consultant/negotiator for de government might well as start looking for Queen's Counsel QC to represent him down the road.
If advice sounds two Sisters' familiar to be sough tin out QC's for fast dial, then let shoes fit, ― Yes?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
All of the PLP big wigs are getting their hands into the "cookie jar" ....... Will he get a 6 figure salary/benefits package too??? ........ Lord help us
One 59 minutes ago
Already max out his union pension amount. Now working on a max government pension.
