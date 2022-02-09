‘Government Must To More To Tackle Inflation’

CARYLE Bethel, president of the Free National Movement Torchbearer’s Youth Association, says the Davis administration must do more to address inflation.

His comment comes amid warnings of rising prices for gas and grocery items.

Mr Bethel said in a statement: “When asked about the possibility of (the) government introducing legislation to alleviate the burden on consumers, the Minister of Economic Affairs, Hon Michael Halkitis said ‘it’s something to look into but government can’t regulate the market... and hopefully it’s one of those things that go in cycles.’

“This tells me that this government intends to take a completely hands off approach and turn a blind eye to the struggles of ordinary Bahamians. The statement that (the) government cannot regulate the market is just untrue. One of the main functions and responsibilities of any government is to regulate markets and ensure that citizens and consumers are treated fairly. URCA regulates the airwaves, the Securities Commission regulates the financial services industry and the Price Control Act provides the ability for the government to regulate the price of goods and services and matters incidental and or connected to the sale of these items.

“The government urgently needs to do more. Bahamians are being crushed under the heavy weight of high prices that continue to climb and the government seems set on taking a hands off, wait and see approach to the matter.”

Mr Bethel asked what is the government doing to ensure prices are not gouged on essential items.

“The FNM has repeatedly warned the government that their decision to add ten percent VAT on all breadbasket items, medicines and essentials will increase the hardship on lower- and middle-class Bahamians while providing a two percent tax cut to the wealthy homeowners,” he said.

“The prices that we are seeing today are proof that the PLP’s 10 percent VAT increase is nothing more than a tax hike in disguise that has compounded the effects of inflation.

“Bahamians are suffering and the government must step up and do more.”