World Central Kitchen Provides New Grants

WORLD Central Kitchen has announced its latest round of funding for nine food production projects in The Bahamas.

The recipients of its fourth round of grants are based in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The recipients in Grand Bahama include Divine Harvest and Passion Way Farms. Also joining the programme are the fishing projects Fox Fisheries, God’s Favour, Linda’s Spartan, Seafood Delight, Tates Best Price Ferry, as well as fisher Alin Desir.

Additionally, WCK has awarded a second grant to Gedeon’s Farm in Abaco. Operated by Brenda & Tigedeon Gedeon, the farm raises livestock and grows crops such as watermelon, goat and finger peppers, eggplant, cucumber, avocado, and okra. Having used their first grant to purchase a tractor, Brenda and Tigedeon will use their second WCK grant to improve fencing around their farm.

The funds will be used by participants to finance capital improvements like upgrading food packing and storage facilities and to purchase walk-in coolers, motors for fishing boats, lobster traps, and other fishing equipment.

“Through this network, we have supported 39 small businesses and organisations in The Bahamas. Nearly four years after launching FPN, we have concrete data showing that members of the Network can double production and sales within a year of joining the programme. It is exciting to witness this progress firsthand, which motivates us to continue striving to advance the needs of small businesses within the food sector,” said Mikol Hoffman, Director of the Food Producer Network.

In 2020, to support food security in The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian, WCK expanded its programme to Abaco and Grand Bahama where it has invested over half a million dollars in food-related businesses.

WCK will open a new call for grant applications in The Bahamas by March. For details, visit wck.org/ fpn or follow WCK on social media facebook.com/ wckfpn. For a calendar of upcoming webinars, visit wck.org/fpn-events.