Ag: Land Reform Key To Luring Investors

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder has vowed to steer the Davis administration to comprehensive land reform which will help alleviate obstacles to foreign direct investment.

His comment came as senators debated a resolution yesterday for the government to acquire Pearis Court, which was once a public right of way/ road on the property of the current Marriot hotel.

Although political parties and administrations often promise significant land reform, longstanding problems have persisted.

“Consistent with our pledge, and without wasting time, the Cabinet of The Bahamas has agreed to appoint a public/private sector committee to review land reform issues in general with a view to analysing a land registration system in The Bahamas,” Mr Pinder said.

“As we know, a fundamental engine of our economy is foreign direct investment, not only for the purpose of advancing the economic development of our country and having a wider impact on Bahamians and employment and entrepreneurism, but also in support of our balance of payment and our foreign reserves.

“For those in the practice, I am sure they can confirm that for far too long the government approval agency, the Bahamas Investment Authority, and primarily the National Economic Council of Cabinet, has operated in an ad hoc manner with a lack of transparency and predictable meetings and approvals. This has created unnecessary delays and concerns with respect to developers and inbound investment. This unfortunately has been the modus operandi for multiple administrations.”

Mr Pinder claimed the problem worsened under the previous administration.

“In the PLP’s Blueprint for Change we pledged to reorganise the approval process and promotion process for inbound investment in The Bahamas, creating a more robust structure with greater compliance oversight and more timely and transparent approval processes.

“Again, the Prime Minister and his government have wasted no time in the fulfilment of our mandate to the Bahamian people. The Bahamas Investment Authority is putting together its compliance unit as we speak to address enforcement of obligations of developers to the Bahamian people.

“The Cabinet of The Bahamas has appointed a subset of Cabinet members to operate as the National Economic Council who meet on a routine basis independent of Cabinet to address foreign direct investment proposals. The Cabinet has likewise agreed to a streamlined approval process whereby more innocuous applications can be addressed in house with a report to Cabinet, while the material high investment decisions can be fast tracked to the National Economic Council. This is in fulfilment of our mandate to the Bahamian people to provide a framework for more expedited investment project approvals which means that shovels in the ground and the impact to Bahamians is enhanced and expedited.”

In regards to the resolution, Mr Pinder said the government will acquire Pearis Court, then swap Pearis Court for a BPL wayleave parcel of equal value plus $10.