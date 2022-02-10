Off To A New Home In The United States

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) is preparing to send off 30 animals for adoption in the United States.

Elizabeth “Tip” Burrows, executive director of the HSGB, said that an animal airlift is scheduled for tomorrow, in partnership with rescue partners in the US.

There are about 200 animals – 150 dogs and 50 cats – at the shelter on Coral Road. The facility is still struggling to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Dorian and the pandemic, Ms Burrows said.

“We have 30 animals leaving on Friday,” she said. “We work with rescue organisations such as Wings of Rescue and Pilots N Paws to get animals out as often as we can. It is not often enough, but at least we saved a few more lives than what we can otherwise save here, and that is important.”

HSGB is a private, non-profit, charitable organisation committed to alleviating animal over-population and to the overall welfare of all animals on Grand Bahama.

Ms Burrows was grateful for the recent $15,000 donation by FTX Digital Markets to HSGB on Tuesday at the Pelican Bay Resort. The company donated a total of $250,000 to some 20 local non-profit groups and individuals in Grand Bahama.

“This was amazing, and we did not have any idea this was coming,” she said. “We are still struggling to recover from Dorian and the pandemic, and we kind of feel like the forgotten. But we appreciate this…and it will help immensely.”

According to Ms Burrows, the shelter continues to face hardship because of the lack of support in general.

“We are just having trouble meeting basic operations. There is so much work that needs to be done, and there are more and more people needing help with their animals and need to surrender their animals.

“There are also more animals running loose on the streets, but because of financial constraints, we have not been able to do as much as we would like to assist with all of that. It is a balancing act every single day. Just a struggle to pay the bills, pay the staff, buy the medications we need. It is always a juggling act. This (donation) gives us some very needed relief and it will go towards medication, surgery supplies, and things like that to allow us to keep doing what we do.”

She said their operational expenses are between $750,000 and $800,000 a year.

The HSGB, which sustained severe damage during Hurricane Dorian, is still in the process of completing its rebuilding. The main building and dog kennels are nearly completed, except the cattery.

“We were able by the skin of our teeth to finish the rebuilding, but we were not able to rebuild the cattery; we are in dire straits and not getting enough support in general,” she said.

Ms Burrows said HSGB is not making the progress it wants to achieve regarding animal welfare.

She said the organisation would like to get a mobile clinic on the road and stressed that animal shelters play a vital role in our community.

“Animal shelters continuously work to reunite pets with their owners, shelter those in need, and find new homes for animals that are lost, without a permanent home or for those animals that, for our - and their - own security, shouldn’t be roaming our streets,” she explained.

She appealed to companies and individuals to support their work by becoming a member and donating to HSGB.