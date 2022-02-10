Woman Savaged By Pit Bulls To Sue After No One Charged

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ALICIA Barton, the woman severely injured in a Pit bull attack two weeks ago, has retained legal counsel for a civil suit against the dogs’ owner amid her disappointment in the way her incident has been handled by authorities and the justice system.

Yesterday, Ms Barton said in her view there has been no regard for a human life on the part of the owners or those whose duty it is to administer the law.

The Tribune was told that a man would face charges in court over the incident on Monday. However, the status of the matter is now unclear and it appears the man has not yet been charged.

“Yes, I have retained an attorney, she’s doing it pro bono,” Ms Barton, a cancer survivor, said of her decision to seek legal recourse with the help of attorney Christina Galanos.

“I am just hurt at the fact that not only the owners of the dogs, but it seems like the law has no care for a human life that to me was at least an attempted murder, because that’s how it felt.

“But the prosecution’s office apparently hasn’t charged anyone. The dogs still have not been found or located. It’s just ridiculous.”

She added: “Nothing has been said and I am sadly disappointed. I am disappointed right now in the justice system as well as persons I considered my neighbours for a long time.

“Because we believe that unfortunately they have their own connections and it makes it seem like if you have the right connections then you don’t have to worry about consequences of breaking the law.”

The attack, which left her with severe head, arm and leg injuries, continues to linger in her mind especially when visiting her home at Pastel Gardens where it happened.

“I visited my home last evening (Tuesday). I slept there last night. It is still traumatic so I am back to my mom’s house. It’s just you know, hard. Because I look out into the yard and I still see where even though my family tried to cover as much as possible, I still see, I still have pictures in my head of those dogs running towards me.”

Ms Barton and her sister, Indira Rolle, also spoke of another incident on Tuesday when they discovered a Pit Bull in their mother’s yard. The incident “shook” them, they said.

The police were called in that incident and the dog returned to its owner. However, they said to their knowledge, police did not ensure there was a fine on the owner as should have been the case according to the Animal Control and Protection Act.

“I mean this is the same victim in now her mother’s yard (in a different neighbourhood) with a roaming Pit Bull. The police came and they allowed the person to take the dog, they took our information, but they didn’t say anything about them paying a fine. The law is not being enforced, clearly,” Mrs Rolle said.

There was outrage on social media in the aftermath of the dog attack on Ms Barton, however little has been said by authorities.

Kim Aranha, Bahamas Humane Society president, said on Sunday that she is “mystified” at how quietly the incident has been treated.