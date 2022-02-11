13-Day-Old Boy Among Covid Dead

THREE people, including a 13-day-old infant, have recently died from COVID-19, according to officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The deaths pushed the nation’s COVID-19 death toll to 756, the ministry’s February 8 dashboard notes.

The male infant from New Providence died on January 7. When contacted yesterday, health officials had no further details on his death.

In July 2021, officials reported that the country’s youngest victim at the time was a five-month-old girl who died from the virus on June 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, the other newly reported deaths include a 62-year-old man who died on January 17 and a 34-year-old woman who died on February 2. They are both from New Providence.

Forty-seven other deaths are under investigation.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also said 15 new cases were recorded on February 8 while 22 new cases were recorded on February 7.

The country now has had 32,871 confirmed cases of the virus.

At last report, 62 people were in hospital with the disease, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.