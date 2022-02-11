13-Day-Old Boy Among Covid Dead

THREE people, including a 13-day-old infant, have recently died from COVID-19, according to officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The deaths pushed the nation’s COVID-19 death toll to 756, the ministry’s February 8 dashboard notes.
The male infant from New Providence died on January 7. When contacted yesterday, health officials had no further details on his death.
In July 2021, officials reported that the country’s youngest victim at the time was a five-month-old girl who died from the virus on June 26, 2021.
Meanwhile, the other newly reported deaths include a 62-year-old man who died on January 17 and a 34-year-old woman who died on February 2. They are both from New Providence.
Forty-seven other deaths are under investigation.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also said 15 new cases were recorded on February 8 while 22 new cases were recorded on February 7.
The country now has had 32,871 confirmed cases of the virus.
At last report, 62 people were in hospital with the disease, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Comments
tribanon 12 hours, 50 minutes ago
Next week they will be telling us about the unborn fetus that died from the Wuhan Virus. And then, in an effort to prevent such horrid deaths of the very young in the future, our health officials will quickly be ordering that the youngest of our young be fully vaccinated on birth along with a temporary ban on impregnations.
ohdrap4 8 hours, 55 minutes ago
Next week they will tell you the virus transmits between animals and will kill all dogs, cats, cows, chicken and goats.
We will have to eat tofu burgers and drink soy milk. Soy milk in itself is reason to commit suicide.
tetelestai 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
13 year old dies, and you do not have the good graces just to say RIP.
What a vile chode you are...idiot.
tribanon 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
13 day old, not 13 year old......at least read the article.
JokeyJack 10 hours, 4 minutes ago
Oh my God !!!! TWO kids died "from Covid" in 2 years. Shut the economy down !!!! Lock everyone in their homes !!! Stick masks on their faces!!! Let's ruin the education and lives of ALL of the rest of our children !!! Let's increase suicides, alcoholism, drug addiction, child abuse, and wife battery !!!
That will teach that virus a lesson and chase it from our shores. LOL.
tetelestai 7 hours, 58 minutes ago
Wow, I would call you an insensitive ass, but that would be an insult to insensitive asses everywhere.
tribanon 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Grow up. Do you have any idea how many young children are scarred for life by the cruelty the likes of you have supported over the last couple of years from forced mask wearing to no social interaction with classmates? Or how many people have had their lives shortened by all of the Minnis imposed foolishness that you no doubt supported? Suggest you give yourself a long hard look in the mirror before targeting the likes of JokeyJack and me.
ohdrap4 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
Insensitive asses caused a lot of people to lose jobs, life, health.
It is sad. But covid is not ebola.
Since now people cannot discriminate on the basis of race, sex, gender. They have to improvise by creating an underclass of unvaccinated.
Right now in some countries the number of vaccinated with covid is greater than unvaccinated.
Here it will never happen because they keep the vaccinated deaths a secret.
tribanon 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
They are incapable of understanding the irreparable harm their cruelty has done to so many.
carltonr61 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
Good news phza was made to withdraw application for child Vax because they could not provide safety data.
carltonr61 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
https://m.theepochtimes.com/protectio...">https://m.theepochtimes.com/protectio...;
CDC acknowledges the limitations of boosters four to five months afterward. Also mention is made more of heart problems that they refused to acknowledge before. PAHO has never mentioned potential danger of Vax all they say is just shoot it up and shoot it up with no end in sight or change in script even though science data shows that herd immunity failed for all nations that reached that peak. Finland, Israel, Seychelles, Iceland and others. Seems to be only profiteering knowing that even multi multi multi boosting you will still get sick.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID