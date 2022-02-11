Man Accused Of Assaulting Mother Of His Child

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was arraigned in court on Friday accused of assaulting the mother of his child.

Nelson Joseph, 36, of Golden Isles Road, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans in relation to an incident that occurred on January 31 in New Providence when he is alleged to have assaulted the woman.

Joseph failed to appear in court last Wednesday to answer these charges. As a result, a warrant of arrest was issued however, the magistrate officially cancelled the warrant due to his subsequent attendance in court.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and denied ever assaulting the complainant.

Joseph then informed the court that the complainant wanted to have the charges against him dropped. When Magistrate Vogt-Evans asked the complainant if she wished to do so, the woman said she did.

While Joseph had no prior record, due to the nature of the alleged offences, the magistrate refused to drop the charges against him at that time.

He was granted $1,000 bail with one or two sureties on the condition that he report to the Grove Police Station every Sunday before 7pm.

The magistrate adjourned the case to February 21 for mention.

In a separate case, another man appeared in court charged with stealing.

Joshua Forbes, 49, of Eastern Road appeared before Magistrate Vogt-Evans after being charged with stealing $4,000 cash from Keith Major, Jr, in New Providence on February 7.

Forbes pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and claimed that he had never taken the money from Major.

Forbes was granted $5,000 bail with one or two sureties on condition he report to Fox Hill Police Station every Sunday before 7 pm.

Forbes’ case was adjourned to April 21.