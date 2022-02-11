Man Shot Dead In Pinewood Gardens

A MAN was shot dead in Pinewood Gardens on Thursday night.

Police said sometime after 11pm, officers were alerted to a shooting on Wild Guava Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Responding officers found an unresponsive man lying in the street.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim lifeless at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim was walking south on Wild Guava Street when he was approached by a gunman, police said.

On seeing the suspect, the victim turned and ran, however the gunman shot him several times in his body. The victim collapsed in the street, police said.