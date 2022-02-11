Ministry To Offer On-The-Spot Vaccinations After Walkabouts

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness’ social mobilisation unit will set out for a third weekend on a walkabout in key communities to offer on-the-spot vaccinations and educational resources to its residents.

“In December 2021, a COVID-19 vaccination social mobilisation campaign team was assembled to mobilise unvaccinated communities to become immunised against COVID-19,” said Cheryl Thompson, social mobilisation programme coordinator in a press release issued on Friday. “We’re excited to meet one-on-one with residents to share information, address questions and provide a convenient way for persons to get their first, second or booster shots.”

This weekend, walkabouts will take place in the Mother Butler Park, Meadow Street, Bain’s Town and Yellow Elder Park, Yellow Elder Gardens from 4pm on Friday and on Saturday morning. The walkabouts will be followed by educational sessions and vaccination services.

A mobile unit will be stationed at the Mother Butler site and will offer walk-up vaccinations on Saturday from 1pm - 5pm.

"This is something I had expressed I wanted to see in Bain's and Grant's Town," said Wayde Watson, member of Parliament for Bain's Town & Grant's Town and deputy national coordinator for information technology. "I'm so glad it’s coming and I encourage people to show up, to take advantage of this pop-up."

To date over 150,000 Bahamians and residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, health officials recorded 32 new cases of the virus on February 10 and one additional COVID-19 related death.

The deceased is a 50-year-old male resident of Abaco who died on January 19. To date, 757 people have died from COVID-19. Forty-eight other deaths are under investigation.

As of February 10, 51 people were in hospital with the virus.