How Fair Are Prices We’Re Having To Pay? As Inflation Rises, Stores Facing Question Of How Much Margin They Make

A FORMER Price Control Commission chairman says the inflation on goods has been compounded by a markup system that is not consumer friendly.

In an interview yesterday, Danny Sumner said the government should pay keen attention to the markup on items in a way that lessens the blow to the consumer while allowing wholesalers to still make a profit.

Mr Sumner is the most recent PCC chairman and was released from his contract in December. Despite no longer holding the post, Mr Sumner said he remains concerned about the plight facing the average shopper.

“The country has vendors in the United States and in Canada or wherever they purchase food items from,” Mr Sumner said. “The wholesalers then bring these items in and some of these items go directly to the food stores. Some food stores have local vendors here so a lot of the food stores purchase locally.

“This could have a little implication as to how the prices fluctuate.

“Be that as it may, we know that there is inflation going on and things are going up worldwide, but to combat this situation right now I think we need to get everybody on deck to sit down and rationalise what is the margin after customs duty and VAT.

“So, if a certain food store chain brings in these foods for the country we need to sit down and let them rationalise with us either on the wholesale level or the retail level as to how they get to the pricing before the items go to the shelves and if we do that we can minimise on some of the pricing that is going up.

“I don’t think we are really dealing with price gouging. It is more of a markup system that maybe it is not consumer friendly.

“We know for a fact that the markup price on breadbasket items is only 23 percent. That is documented and that is law so the items that are being deemed as breadbasket items, the markup is 23 percent.

“Now, there is no set markup for other items other than breadbasket. So, we don’t know if they are marking up the other things 30 percent, 40 percent or even 50 percent.”

He continued: “This is something that is critically important. I think it is something that needs to be looked at to see how the merchants or how the owners reached the prices that they are targeting on the Bahamian consumers and if they can do that I think and maybe perhaps the government could revamp the law a bit. I think the price control law needs to be brought up to speed a bit.

“We don’t want to overburden the retailers and wholesalers because they do have overhead expenses and staff to pay, etc, but on the same token the consumers have to survive and are bearing the cost of these high prices.”

Mr Sumner pointed to increased gas prices, adding this would also impact the cost of goods.

“So, with all this in mind I would like to see a better dialogue between the consumers, the government and wholesalers and retailers that is where we can itemise things.

“When you look for example like meats, they are extremely high and most of them are duty-free and some things are high in the produce area like grapes, etc, but, like I said, we don’t know what pricing is passed on to the stores before the consumers.

“So, if we could have some kind of mechanism or some kind of meeting to see if we can come to a good solution to minimise the pricing that would help,” Mr Sumner said.

This comes as many people have been feeling the pinch financially in recent weeks from a spike in prices, particularly when shopping for groceries.