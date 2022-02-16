Pension Form And Invasion Of Privacy

EDITOR, The Tribune.

A friend sent a copy of the “Pension Continuing Eligibility Form 2022” which he recently received from NIB.

Commenting on the new requirements, which may or may not be as proscribed in the legislation he says.

Section IV 4. i.-iv . They want you to tell them everything you own, obviously with the object in mind of taking those out of the Fund who they think have enough, so they don’t need a pension.

They overlook an important fact that, just like any other private Pension Fund that one has been paying into to secure a pension, what you own has nothing to do with one’s entitlement to the Pension.

These are extremely invasive questions into one’s privacy. No matter how much they promise on privacy of the information, we all know this will be available to anyone on approaching the right person. This could also incite kidnaping, blackmailing, etc.

Underhanded way of finding out people’s wealth by Government.

Section IV 5-7. This obviously intended to strip pensions from those that moved overseas when they retired or left The Bahamas.

As above, if you have been paying into the NIB Fund towards getting a Pension, it does not matter where you live, you are entitled to it.

Wondering if this is another pro-bono publico in the making for Fred Smith.

MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

February 15, 2022.