Training To Take The Step Into Workplace

THE National Training Agency will teach practical and soft skills to more than 100 Bahamians registered for its 19th cohort, aimed at helping them into the workplace.

The training lasts for 14 weeks.

NTA executive chairman Agatha Marcelle told The Tribune she believes 168 people have registered for the new cohort.

“The entire thing is 14 weeks. Skills (training) is ten weeks. Skills (training) is two days over ten weeks and for practical skills, soft skills is three days over four weeks. Three half days. They’re all half days.”

Attitude management, behaviour, and work dynamics are just a few topics that will be covered.

While addressing the cohort, State Minister for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming gave encouragement to those in attendance.

She reminded the group about the importance of being trained before seeking a job. “Do you know how many times they come to (the Ministry of) Social Services, Urban Development, and the other ministries and they only say that they want a job but nobody says I wanna be trained first and then give me a job. You have gone a step up,” she said.

“The government of The Bahamas has invested $500 in each of you. It sounds very little, maybe to you, but look at the state that our country is in. Financially, we’re trying to keep our heads above water and the government has decided that this is important. You are important. Preparing you for the workplace is important and they invested that $500,” Ms Rahming said.

Ms Marcelle also spoke of the importance of the investment to the cohort.

“It’s really a little more than $500 that we invest in each of you so that when you are finished with your classes you can make a whole lot more than you would if you didn’t do it,” she said.

She also had some motivating words for the group.

“We work together and we do this for you all and I’ll tell you why it’s because we believe that absolutely nothing is impossible. We want you to know that.”