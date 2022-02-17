Marco Alert Final Testing ‘In Coming Weeks’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of National Security in partnership with Bahamas Telecommunications Company yesterday conducted the final testing of the MARCO Alert system, with full rollout of the platform expected “in the coming weeks”.

Speaking during a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters, ACP Zhivago Dames told reporters that the testing exercise was one of many carried out by the ministry in preparation for full deployment.

While he could not give a timeline for when the system will become fully operational, the assistant commissioner said officials are hoping it will be soon as other phases have already been completed.

“This is actually a test today,” ACP Dames said. “We have already mentioned the launched phases of the MARCO Alert like the billboards and the main framework with our local vendor Multimedia (Technologies). We would have done some testing already. Today is just a test with BTC to ensure and to show the public that the system can work... Based on what we would have seen thus far, in the coming weeks we will roll the system out officially.

“So, we are at a good space today where we have tested and know that the system is actually already to go with the other phases that have already been installed.”

The MARCO Alert, which stands for Mandatory Aggressive Action for Rescuing Children Operation (MARCO), was established after the murder of 11-year-old Marco Archer in 2011.

Young Marco went missing near his home and was found dead days later.

The system is designed to alert citizens across The Bahamas electronically when a child goes missing to heighten public awareness and increase the chances of recovering them safely.

However, the platform also will be utilised for other purposes, including sending emergency messages about approaching hurricanes among other things.

Yesterday, Marco’s sister, Tancia Humes described the initiative as long overdue.

“Every time we get a call to attend one of these (events), it brings back a lot of feelings,” Ms Humes told reporters. “It puts us back right where we were before in terms of thinking about it and memories coming back and just hearing everything mentioned over again, but like I said, it’s long awaited and this alert was definitely necessary based on our experience.

“We felt as if it’s something that would help and now it’s here and we just hope that people speak up and say something and we can get the ball rolling and catch these monsters.”

For his part, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said he was happy with the progress made so far.

He also explained how the system will work once fully implemented, adding the process will first begin with a report being made to police.

He added: “A family upon determining that their child is missing and likely to have been abducted will make a report to a police officer who has a duty to enter it in the police system and direct the same to the Central Detective Unit.

“The investigator will determine whether on the report there is cause to believe whether the child may have been abducted and in the words of the regulation - ‘there’s reasonable cause to believe the child is in danger of serious bodily injury or death.’

“Once that has been determined, the protocols for an alert having been met, the Commissioner of Police will initiate the system to get the information on the missing child broadcasted and published by the media and other partners and also on the MARCO Alert billboards that are set up in New Providence and some Family islands.”

Mr Munroe said determining the alert’s frequency among other things will be his responsibility alone.

He also revealed that in cases where children are found, “the director of social services will be notified to ensure necessary care is provided for the child”.

“The intent of this alert system is to ensure that no family will have to suffer the heartache and trauma of being told they have to wait 48 hours before a search can begin for a missing child,” the minister added, noting the system is just one of many tools available to protect children in the country.

Meanwhile, BTC CEO Andre Foster described yesterday as a “momentous” day for the company.

He also reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to assisting in the national effort to protect children and those most vulnerable in Bahamian society.

Mr Foster added: “We have worked with the ministry very closely to ensure that we bring to life (the) MARCO Alert system. Today we are demonstrating our commitment to make sure that children of The Bahamas are safe,” he said.

“Today for the MARCO alert, we realise that this is about protecting children and at BTC and Liberty Latin America, our parent company, we have taken a very strong stance against gender-based violence and protecting those that are most vulnerable.”

Testing exercises of the system have also been successful on other communication providers. Last November, ALIV, a company under Cable Bahamas’ umbrella, said it stood ready for the launch of the alert system.