Boy In Hospital After Being Hit By Car

A BOY is in hospital after he was hit by a car shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, police said.

Officers were called to the scene of a traffic accident that occurred in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Kemp Road.

Police found the boy suffering from injuries sustained as a result of the accident.

He was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where his condition is listed as serious.

An initial investigation indicates that the boy was walking south on Kemp Road when he was hit by the driver of a black BMW.

Police did not reveal the boy’s age.

The investigation is continuing.