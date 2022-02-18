Concern Over $80k Annual Lease For Unused Dra Office Space

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PIA Glover, State Minister for Public Services, expressed concerns about a non-executed lease of over $80,000 a year for office space for the Disaster Reconstruction Authority in Grand Bahama.

She said the Ministry has terminated the lease.

“We discovered a matter of public concern at our DRA Office; we found there is a non-executed lease that was being paid for the space used for DRA to the tune of $83,000 a year.

“We ceased that, and we are looking at other matters of that kind where it speaks to the mismanagement of accommodation status of many offices and departments in GB,” she said.

Minister Glove-Rolle also said that the Ministry of Public Services (MOPS) would be located in downtown Freeport as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project. The current space, she said, is small, cramped, and provides no room for growth.

“The Ministry of Public Services is charged with accommodations, and the Davis Administration has signed on to International Labour Organization Decent Work Programme to ensure that public servants are in buildings and offices that are well structured, safe, and decent to work in,” she said.

Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey commended Minister Glover Rolle for coming to Grand Bahama to address concerns and issues at the MOPS and relating to public servants.

She said the Davis Administration is committed to doing all it can to ensure GB thrives.

“I am so excited to have Minister Glover-Rolle here, she said. We are delighted to know that issues at the office of the Public Services on GB are being looked into so that persons no longer have to wait for answers to their matters months and even years from New Providence,” she said.

Ms Moxey also gave an update on the downtown revitalization project.

The University of the Bahamas and AML Food store will be located in downtown Freeport.

“It is progressing really well, she said. We will have some government offices located downtown. And the Doctor’s Hospital will also be near downtown,” Ms Moxey said.

“Downtown is really going to be thriving, and we are encouraging entrepreneurs to invest downtown,” she said.

Minister Moxey said that the government is also working with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to have a license fee waiver for anyone who wants to open their business in the downtown area.

“So, we are really excited about what will happen there,” Minister Moxey said.