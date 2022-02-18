Davis Urges Youths Not To Give Up On Climate Fight

By EARYEL BOWLEG

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis urged young leaders attending the One Young World caucus at University of the Bahamas not to give up on the fight against climate change.

The Office of the Prime Minister has partnered with the university and One Young World to host the caucus — the first of its kind to take place in the country — entitled Climate Action Road Map to Climate Recovery in the Caribbean.

One Young World is a global forum for young leaders that identifies, promotes, and connects the world’s most effective young leaders to create a better world.

Mr Davis said he hears the “frustration of many young people about the lack of action” as well as fears and anxieties about their future and the kind of world they will inherit.

“I understand that amidst this existential threat and the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic greater sacrifices are being demanded from you,” he said.

He urged them “not to despair”.

“Even though the world seems to remain stubbornly-addicted to a way of life that produces carbon emissions, there are signs that the largest-polluting countries and the highest-polluting industries are hearing the message. Steps taken so far are not nearly enough and certainly not fast enough. And we must not be fooled by attempts to ‘green-wash’ and confuse the debate. But we mustn’t give up and all our lives depend on it.”

Mr Davis also highlighted steps that are being taken to include young people in national issues domestically. He noted the announcement that the government has agreed to host a youth climate conference at UB later this year, from July 6 – 8, as well as informing Parliament the government has appointed two climate youth ambassadors “to help us to engage and empower young people on the world stage”.

As preparations for The Bahamas to be well-represented at COP27 in Egypt, Mr Davis added that the government is committed to ensuring that at least eight youth representatives will form part of the delegation from The Bahamas.

David Jones, co-founder of One Young World, emphasised the critical importance of climate action in terms of attacking the climate crisis.

“The core focus of this has to be ocean safeguarding and especially for The Caribbean region,” he said. “…So oceans are critically important as a part of solving the climate crisis and so is youth leadership. We believe that youth leadership is key to tackling the problem and we have to ask ourselves and find solutions to the question of how we can safeguard and restore the world’s oceans.”