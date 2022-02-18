Drug Candies Put Students In Hospital

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL students from Akhepran International Academy were taken to hospital yesterday after eating suspected marijuana-laced candies.

While police said 21 students “fell ill” and went to hospital, Dr Jacinta Higgs, the school’s founder, earlier told The Tribune only four children needed medical treatment.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the students allegedly purchased the edibles from a lunch vendor at the school before consuming them. As a result, a man and a woman have been arrested for possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Yesterday, Dr Higgs said she was informed about the incident late yesterday morning after school officials observed strange behaviour among several students at the junior and senior level.

“Later this morning, one of our administrators who is a police reservist, (noticed strange) behaviours within one or two of the students and immediately alerted the principal,” she said when contacted for comment yesterday.

“They did a sweep in terms of going out on the campus grounds and they brought together and questioned 22 students based on investigation leading them to one student to the next and they provided information to police but we only (found) four of them who ate the candies in terms of their manifested behaviour.”

She also cleared up speculation that was circulating on social media yesterday.

“People were saying brownies or cookies but it’s little candies if I’m not mistaken. I haven’t seen them because everything was taken by the police officer, and we are waiting on them to confirm what was in the candies.”

As for the students’ condition up to press time, Dr Higgs said she was told that two are now at home, while the other two “may still be at the hospital.”

Dr Higgs said the incident is the first to ever happen in the school’s history and said teachers will hold informative sessions with students today in view of the shocking event.

“All schools are drug-free zones and even within a certain radius of the campus, no drugs are supposed to be transported or transmitted and therefore, unfortunately things are allowed to happen because we have heard about it in other schools but out here at Akhepran, because of my role in this nation we are going to make sure the fullest extent of the law is brought to bear and more importantly, we are going to work with the children in terms of being alert, vigilant and aware,” she said.

Last evening, police said officers were called to the school sometime before 12.30pm as a result of students “allegedly ingesting marijuana infused snacks during a break period”.

“The students then fell ill after consuming the snacks. The incident resulted in 21 students inclusive of 13 males and eight females being transported to the hospital to seek medical attention. Their condition is not known at this time,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing.