Two Rescued After Plane Crashes Near Treasure Cay

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO people were rescued Sunday after their plane crashed in bushes near Treasure Cay, Abaco.

The Air Accident Investigation Authority reported the incident shortly after 3pm.

“The AAIA has received reports of an incident involving a United States registered aircraft, N62670 that crashed near the Treasure Cay Airport, Abaco,” the agency said.

“There were two persons on board the aircraft, their condition is not known at this time.”

When contacted by The Tribune hours later, AAIA chief investigator Delvin Major confirmed the two people onboard had been rescued and taken to the island's clinic for medical attention.

However, he was unable to state their nationality nor the origins of the flight.

Details surrounding the victims’ conditions were also not provided.

The incident comes nearly three weeks after Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers rescued a Bahamian pilot whose plane crashed in waters off western New Providence.

The aircraft was en route to Fort Lauderdale after departing Lynden Pindling International Airport before the crash.

The AAIA said the pilot, a 32-year-old Bahamian, alerted authorities about an engine failure shortly after take-off. He was later rescued and said to be in good health.