Amoury Company Steps In To Protect Humane Society

THE Amoury Company has completed the final stages of installation and equipping the Bahamas Humane Society with a video cloud surveillance system including 30 cameras, and a year’s monitoring free of charge — a donation of $25,000.

This comes after the animal shelter was ransacked by thieves last October leaving more than $20,000 in damage.

Less than a week after seeing news that the animal rescue and protection facility had been burgled and vandalised, The Amoury Company, a tech company focused on B2B solutions, offered to step in to help, replacing surveillance cameras to bolster security and provide monitoring.

The company completed the final work on the system a little over a week ago.

“It is heartbreaking to know that the organisation was left in such a vulnerable state after the break-in,” said Jonathan Cancino, vice president and general manager of The Amoury Company. “We are excited to make this donation toward this much-needed cause in the hopes that it lightens the incredible financial burden that, I’m sure, the invasion compounded. “With crime as it is, video surveillance systems are critical to deter activity, protect property and assist law enforcement in its investigations when an incident does occur. This donation is the first of its kind for our company and we look forward to more ways we can assist.”

Percy Grant, BHS general manager, said the theft left the shelter disappointed.

“I was excited and grateful when The Amoury Company expressed their generosity especially in our time of loss,” Mr Grant said.

The donation was made possible in part by the Drako Cloud Video Surveillance Grant which was originally introduced in the United States for schools as an added asset to existing surveillance models. The grant valued at $1,000,000 allowed for the implementation and operation of security equipment and cloud recording services. Schools that were grant recipients received a full year of the Eagle Eye Cloud Video Management System (VMS) which included cameras, gateways, cloud recordings and centralised management.

A few years ago when the grant was initially introduced to the Bahamian market targeting local government schools, there was little traction, possibly due to the immediate pressure and onslaught of the pandemic. With little inroads made, but knowing the many benefits and savings the grant provided, Amoury was determined to make it work. With approval from their partners, Amoury customised the grant for the local market to assist the Bahamas Humane Society with a commitment for future grant monies geared towards schools. The Bahamas Girl Guides Association will be the second recipient of the grant.

The relationship between Amoury and BHS will be ongoing as the former will provide overall management of the system, including data storage in the cloud with alerts provided in the instance of unusual activity.

People interested in making a donation to the Bahamas Humane Society can:

Make a direct deposit to account number: 1086176 at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, Palmdale Branch or complete a credit card donation by emailing b_humane@htomail.com or call 323-5138 to speak with a representative.