Former Senator Patricia Coakley Dies

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has expressed sadness over the death of former Senator Patricia Coakley, who he described as a loyal member of the Progressive Liberal Party.

“I was deeply saddened today to learn of the death of my friend and sister in the progressive cause Patricia Coakley,” Mr Davis said in a statement on Sunday.

“This saddens me in a deep personal sense. We were together in the struggle for the cause and I shall miss her. Ms Coakley served our party at many levels. She served the country in the Senate and acquitted herself with loyalty, trustworthiness and distinction. Yet another of the second generation of freedom fighters has gone to her reward. I shall miss her. Our party has lost a great soldier. Our country has lost a worthy citizen. May she rest in peace.”