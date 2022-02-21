June Honour For Sir Sidney

THE government is planning a weekend of public observances in honour of Sir Sidney Poitier, scheduled for Father’s Day weekend.

The government said in a statement that it wanted to mark yesterday, which would have been Sir Sidney’s 95th birthday.

The Bahamian-American actor, producer, diplomat, writer died on January 6 at his home in Los Angeles, California.

The government formed a Cabinet subcommittee shortly after Sir Sidney’s death, chaired by Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell.

“That committee has been in touch with the family, and a set of formal and public observances are planned,” the statement said.

“With the concurrence of the family, the Bahamas government is planning a weekend of public observances in his honour scheduled for the Father’s Day weekend in and around 19 June 2022. Further details will follow.”