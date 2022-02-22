Munroe Pledge On Grand Bahama Police Resources

By DENISE MAYCOCK

DURING his first official visit to Grand Bahama yesterday, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe pledged to seek resources to improve the conditions of police facilities and for proper working equipment for police on the island.

“The Commissioner has invited me to tour Grand Bahama and Abaco, and I think it is for the purpose to show me the condition of the facilities here,” Mr Munroe said. “We toured the police headquarters, Port Lucaya, Eight Mile Rock, Peel Street, and the West End stations.”

He also visited the Police Training College and the dilapidated former police housing compound at Tripp Circle, where plans are to renovate the area in partnership with the Ministry of Grand Bahama to provide temporary housing for displaced families.

In touring the Lucaya Station, Mr Munroe indicated equipment at the stations is old and must be replaced.

“It is unacceptable that things continuously break down, and if that is because of age then we need to replace it,” he said.

“The Commissioner knows he can call on us (at the ministry) for resources he needs, and it is my job as the minister to advocate (for) my colleagues to make sure we get what is needed for Grand Bahama, in this instance what we are addressing.

“We did learn there is going to be a new fire truck… and that Grand Bahama will be getting the fire apparatus it needs that the ministry for Grand Bahama has been rowing for, for some time.”

Police Commissioner Rolle says a 130ft ladder truck is in Nassau and should arrive in Grand Bahama in a couple of weeks.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have coming to you, a fire truck. I am excited, it is a nice ladder truck that is on its way from Nassau,” he told Minister Moxey.

Mr Munroe is excited about the plans of a “dynamic collaboration” between the Ministry of Grand Bahama and the police at Tripp Circle.

“I am pleased to see they are going to revitalise that area, and hopefully provide employment for young people in the process. I look forward to seeing that develop,” he said.

He then commended officers for carrying out repairs at Peel Street, where the K9 Unit and kennels, and the police garage are located.

“The Police Force is to be commended for the work they have done in renovating their stations,” Mr Munroe added.

At the Eight Mile Rock station repairs were also undertaken by officers, he said.

“At a time when there wasn’t the budget for it, they used police labour and pinched where they had to. That is commendable, but the facilities have to be put in proper order,” he said. “And so, that would be a push for us going into the new budget year to have that station be brought up to where it should be so the men and women will have proper conditions to work in.”