New Talks On Mothballed Star Academy

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin says officials are in discussions with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church over the future of STAR Academy on the church’s property at Wulff Road.

The former Christie administration invested $25.7m into the Students Transitioning Achieving and Refocusing Enrichment (STAR) Academy, a centre for at-risk youth.

It remained unfinished throughout the Minnis administration’s term in office and in 2019 former Works Minister Desmond Bannister said it would need $10m more to complete.

Mrs Hanna Martin said: “The former Christie administration has negotiated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for the utilisation of that location for the creation of this school, Star Academy, which I think envisaged troubled children or young people to attend that school.

“The administration changed; it became controversial. I don’t know why because you are dealing with an established church and the government of The Bahamas and there was a lot of innuendo that surrounded it and the project was stopped for all those years.

“We’ve entered into discussions with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for the utilisation of that location but it might be for a different purpose and they’re discussing another educational purpose for young people. So, that’s where it is right now. Nothing has been confirmed but it’s actively under discussion.”

In 2017, then Education Minister Jeff Lloyd told the House of Assembly the Christie administration invested $25.7m into the premises.

In June of that year - a few weeks after the general election - a Ministry of Education press release noted that despite a lease agreement being drawn up and two years of work being done, church officials had not been paid any rent or received any money.

When asked if the government was planning to buy the property for STAR Academy, Mr Lloyd told The Tribune at the time: “I can’t say we’re planning to buy. I can say that we have considered several options that we have presented to the Seventh-Day Adventists’ new leadership team, very important for us to emphasise new leadership team.

“And they are considering, obviously, those options. And they want to have, when they have considered them, they want to have talks as to how we can best address a resolution of this matter, because now it’s longstanding.

“It’s already cost us about $20m plus dollars and probably another $10m will have to be spent to complete the project.”

He also previously said: “I only had one meeting so far with the new leadership team; I met with the secretary general…last week, Wednesday. So, I expect to meet with the full team, meaning their full team, shortly. And then we can see where we go from there. But this will be exploratory, because they are brand new.

“I don’t anticipate them being uncooperative. They have expressed to me, very sincerely and very firmly, and I believe them, that they are committed, not just intend to be cooperative, but are committed to having this matter resolved. They have expressed that, the previous administration, this administration, even more enthusiastically, even in my estimation more sincerely … they are committed. So let me take them at their word, they are committed to resolving it, we are obviously committed. As a matter of fact, we are mandated to resolve it.”

When asked if more funds could be pumped into the project, Mr Lloyd said at the time “yes”, in order for the facility to be complete. This would bring the total cost to $30m, according to Mr Lloyd in 2017.