Shotspotter ‘Not Necessary’ In Freeport

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the ShotSpotter technology could come to Grand Bahama if there is a consistent occurrence of gun violence on the island.

However, he says as it stands, the technology is not necessary in Freeport.

“The issue is always a resource issue,” he said. “Fortunately, Grand Bahama has not had the consistency of gun violence that has happened in New Providence, and so you saw ShotSpotter rolled out in New Providence first.

“We are having issues here (in Grand Bahama) and, hopefully, it would not be consistent that it is necessary. But if it continues, then, of course, we would have to consider priorities for this technology.”

However, Mr Munroe said that Grand Bahama does not have the level of crime as seen in New Providence.

“I would just like to exhort the people of Grand Bahama, please don’t become exactly like New Providence. Y’all have it over us now that you don’t have the same level of lawlessness as we have in New Providence. There is no reason to follow fashion with New Providence in lawlessness. You can follow fashion in a lot of other things, but not in that,” he said.

When asked about the issue of migrant smuggling in the northern Bahamas, Mr Munroe said it is being addressed “aggressively”.

“We are concerned about any aspect of lawlessness in the country,” he said. “Between the (Royal Bahamas) Defence Force, Police Force and the US Coast Guard, and the intelligence used, we will be aggressively addressing that as we aggressively address migrant interdiction in the southern Bahamas as well,” he said.