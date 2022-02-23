13 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases, nine were in New Providence, three in Exuma, and one in Long Island. Of the reported New Providence cases only one of them has been confirmed to have travelled in the past 14 days.
Additionally, 35 people in total are in hospital with four of those in intensive care.
There are now 5,983 active cases in the nation.
To date, there have been 33,081 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit The Bahamas.
Comments
John 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
The other part of this story is The Bahamad, or the world for that matter, has never been this open of have Covid restrictions so relaxed with this low numbers since the pandemic began And some may say it is too early to celebrate but it is reasonable assurance that life returning to normal is possible. That there’s light at the end of the tunnel. And as Boris Johnson days after removing the remaining Covid restrictions, regardless of what happens in the future, “the world has to live with Covid .”
