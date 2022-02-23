13 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, nine were in New Providence, three in Exuma, and one in Long Island. Of the reported New Providence cases only one of them has been confirmed to have travelled in the past 14 days.

Additionally, 35 people in total are in hospital with four of those in intensive care.

There are now 5,983 active cases in the nation.

To date, there have been 33,081 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic first hit The Bahamas.