Boys To Men Conference Starts Today

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE 15th annual Reach Out Ministries Boys to Men Conference will kick off today at the Tabernacle Baptist Academy, the first in a series of school visits throughout Grand Bahama.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg will be the keynote speaker and officially open the conference. Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey will also speak.

Dudley Seide, the founder of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), said the conference has reached the 15th year mark and has touched the lives of thousands of young boys on the island.

“Our theme this year is, ‘The Sky’s the Limit,’” he said. “We want young boys to know their true potential and let them know their lives have a purpose.”

Because of COVID health protocols, the conference - which usually catered in the past to some 500 young men at one venue - will now be held at individual schools.

At Tabernacle, there will be some 90 participants at the school.

Mr Seide said participants will hear from three presenters, including Pastor Bruce Russell of Calvary Temple Assembly of God Church, Mr Norris Bain, Police Assistant Commissioner of Police Theophilus Cunningham, and Dudley Seide Jr.

“We normally cater to 400 to 500 young boys, but because of the COVID-19 health and safety protocol we will go school,” he said.

Mr Seide, a well-known community leader, is determined to reach as many young boys as possible to prevent them from joining gangs and participating in criminal activity.

“The objective of this conference is to change their mindset because some kids don’t take school seriously. They don’t know the importance and value of school. And what we find is that even in the private schools, they too find a way into gangs,” he said.

Mr Seide said the conference encourages young boys to recognise their worth and value. “We want them to believe in themselves.”

The conference, he said, continues to have a positive impact on boys in the community.

“We hold this conference every year. Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19 came, and we still had the conference. It is one programme we think is valuable to young men,” Mr Seide said.