Pm Hints At Legal Move On Marital Rape This Term

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said it is possible the issue of marital rape could be dealt with legislatively by his administration during this term in office.
He said following a recent Social Services and Urban Development conference that examined the inequalities between men and women in law, Attorney General Ryan Pinder was given the mandate to act on recommendations coming out of that event.
Mr Davis made the comment following the announcement of two new ambassadors yesterday at the Balmoral Club.
“Thursday and Friday of last week the Minister of Social Services and Urban Development held a conference to examine what I call the inequalities in the discriminatory laws to determine a way forward as to what adjustments we have to make to our laws on the issue that are inequitable between the genders and any other discriminatory laws,” Mr Davis told reporters.
“The issue of rape came up as well whether you call it marital or otherwise. Rape is rape.
“I don’t want to get into the description of rape and I’ve given the Attorney General (Ryan Pinder) the mandate to follow the recommendations that were given through that conference that was held last week.
“You’ll see what the recommendations are from there and we’ll move to enact what laws that were recommended by them to the Attorney General that is deemed appropriate by the Cabinet.”
Asked if this could happen within his term in office, Mr Davis said: “It could come up in this case, yes.”
Mr Davis also responded to critics of his administration’s legislative agenda.
“What is the legislative agenda? Not everything is achieved through the parliamentary or legislative regime. There are many initiatives that don’t require what I call parliamentary intervention for the purposes of enacting laws. So, it is important to understand what do they mean by legislative agenda. What legislation that they think we ought to have been producing, or presenting, or laying on the table that has not been laid.
“We have our agenda and we are moving by our agenda where our initiatives require parliamentary intervention by legislation, then there is legislation that will be laid, tabled debated and passed.”
Last November, Press Secretary Clint Watson said a national conversation that reflects the public’s will could drive the issue of marital rape to the forefront of the Davis administration’s legislative agenda.
His comment followed a tweet on Mr Davis’ Twitter account saying marital rape is wrong and that the country remained one of the few in the world where this was not recognised in law. His tweet also noted that should there be a change in this regard he supported a national conversation.
Asked by The Tribune about the issue in November, Mr Watson was adamant that the will of the people would be best articulated through nationwide discourse on marital rape. He said people should not just look to the government for a decision, but seek to learn the positions of groups like the Bahamas Christian Council, as well as human rights and civic groups.
Comments
carltonr61 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
International marritial rape involved marriage to minors in some parts if the world. Some folks may be getting it wrong. So, what resources are men being recommended after multiple births of children, years of same bed encounters and wife's being armed and counciled to live without sex with their husbands. They would never bring charges against their sweethearts for rape but husbands are being singled out. We need to also check on those signatory nations adherence to legal prostitution for women and men, legal beastiality, polygamy as all are included with husband rape laws. There needs to be a balance in there. Men need a way out. Civil unions with options to seek sex elsewhere or rewrite the Biblical Scriptures. Rape with batary and violence is another story. Just would like to see how this plays out whether it will be considered a domestic, spiritual or criminal matter along with the gathering and displaying of evidence. Husband is barred from house must take care of family and himself but sweet heart could go to house. This is colorful in dimensions and scope.
Flowing 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
How can you make these assertions, without having read the bill?
tribanon 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Davis uses this topic and half dozen or so other topical topics as 'shiny objects' whenever he wants to distract and deflect the public's attention away from the really hot potatoes that have landed in his lap.
John 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Basically what they are doing is taking a domestic issue that is between man and wife and should be resolved within the marriage wows and making it into a criminal matter. A man will then go to jail for rape allegations. But what about the female spouse who enters a marriage not intending to fulfill her wifely duties? Is the law gonna give her more power for her to be dysfunctional or even contrary in a marriage and not submit to her husband? So what recourse is going to be given to a man who has a non/submissive wife. Fortunately many politicians , past and present fall into this catergory and will be the first to feel when the hammer falls. You is be sitting up in Fox Hell prison whilst someone else, not necessarily the same sex as you be enjoying the fruits of your marriage. And not necessarily in a submissive way. Pass the law dammit.
John 40 minutes ago
You should’ve seen this coming after The Tribune’s news story last weekend that claimed The a Bahamad was the leading country for rape. But the story had no data to support this claim. It was mostly opinionated. The opinion of one person. And it is majorly females who don’t agree with the marital rape laws for The Bahamas. Because 95% of the female spouses will never have to claim rape. It is that small percentage who want to use marital rape as an exculpatory clause.
