When The Shark Bites Back

A 51-year-old man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard on Monday after he was bitten by a shark while fishing aboard a vessel near Bimini.

According to a Coast Guard press statement the motor vessel Shear Water’s crew contacted Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 12.50pm and reported a man on board had been bitten by a shark while fishing.

Additionally, details were that a tourniquet had been put on the man’s arm to prevent further blood loss.

“A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical technicians at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami reportedly in stable condition,” the statement said. “An Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane and crew assisted with communications efforts with the Dolphin aircrew.”

The statement also said: “Sector Miami watchstanders, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders and a District Seven duty flight surgeon conducted a conference call, recommended a medical evacuation and directed the launch of an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane crew to the scene.”

Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven, said: “This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation.”

“This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”