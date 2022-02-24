Turnquest: Country Is Going Backwards

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest last night castigated the government’s performance in office, saying the country is already seeing “signs of regression” over the last six “short” months since the party was elected to government.

Mr Turnquest was speaking at the FNM convention held at Atlantis Grand Ballroom where scores gathered to support the various contenders in the election race.

One hundred and one people have nominated for party positions, ranging from deputy leader to deputy protocol officer. Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and FNM leader, Michael Pintard were among those who attended last night’s event.

Yesterday, Mr Turnquest urged party supporters to remain on guard and united and to also hold the government’s feet to the fire while in office.

He said: “Today in opposition, there is credible evidence to suggest that this destructive mentality is back with unjustifiable terminations of service and employment contracts, particularly in beaches and park and social services after much ado about nothing. Yes FNMs, tribal politics is back on full display by the masters of the game and we must continue to be vigilant, expose and discourage it; we must continue to fight for equality of access for our foot soldiers.”

The deputy leader also took aim at the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper about recent comments he made about the Davis administration giving a no-bid contract to Colina Insurance Limited.

The contract was an agreement for the company to provide insurance services under the Bahamas Travel Health Visa programme.

However, in response, Mr Turnquest said: “You know it was laughable to hear the deputy prime minister and minister of tourism and aviation try to justify and explain the granting of a no bid contract for the travel visa programme that he criticized so heavily while in opposition. Remember his tirades about Kanoo and Atlantic Medical. Well, according to the DPM, his No Bid contract was justified because of the urgency of the decision to change insurance contractors. I wonder what was the urgency since he saw no benefit in the programme anyway?

“The DPM went on to say that the Ministry of Tourism is not subject to the government’s procurement rules and thus he does not have to follow them. I suggest the DPM have another look at the Act because the provisions are clear. Besides it’s just good business practice as I’m sure he is aware.”

He further criticized the Davis administration’s decision-making pertaining to the country’s economic recovery, noting signs of “regression.”

“FNMs, during our last term we place much emphasis on sustaining and growing our principal industries, tourism and financial services with some level of success. We also initiated new programmes to develop and grow small businesses, education, social and physical infrastructure,” the former parliamentarian said.

“….In six short months however, we are already seeing signs of regression under this new administration, whose stubborn pride will not permit them to adjust course in the face of overwhelming evidence to justify doing so.

“For instance, it’s a shame this government did not recognize early on that the former administration was on the right path with its initiatives and policies to mitigate expected increases to cost of living due to global supply chain issues.’

“If they had listened to the voice of caution from the opposition, University of the Bahamas economic researchers, the Central Bank and leading retailers and experts, they would have delayed the disastrous one hundred percent tax increase on breadbasket items and medicines, which, combined with rising import prices is proving to be a heavy burden on the backs of struggling Bahamians. Indeed, this policy decision is making our situation much worse than it has to be.”

His comments followed what newly appointed FNM senator Michela Barnett-Ellis described as too many “confusing” messages from the government over the issue of marital rape. She went on to urge the Davis administration to “do the right thing” and criminalise the act.

Her comments came a day after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters that “rape is rape” and it was possible that his administration would address the topic by legislative means before their first term ended.

However, as she addressed FNMs condemning marital rape last night, the FNM senator said it was time for the country to prioritise legislation that protects women against violence and pledged to hold the government’s feet to the fire on the issue.

She also called on the Davis administration to state their stance as it relates to marital rape and gender-based violence.

Mrs Barnett-Ellis said women are entitled to equal protection under the law, but sadly no steps were taken by the former administration to address the issue.