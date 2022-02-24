Young Boys Urged To ‘Know Your Purpose In Life’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg encouraged young boys attending the 15th annual Reach Out Youth Organisation’s Boys to Men Conference in Freeport to find their passion and do it to the best of their ability.

“You must understand and know your purpose in life” he said. “Understanding your purpose is knowing your passion and what you do best.”

Minister Bowleg officially opened the youth conference for boys at the Tabernacle Baptist Academy yesterday. He commended ROYO founder Dudley Seide and his team for their consistent efforts to mentor young boys.

“With organisations such as Reach Out you will grow into successful positive contributing members of our society. That is why I am here to endorse the 15 annual Boys to Men Conference.

“Mr Dudley Seide and his team are on the right track by hosting a conference such as this to address the issues that our young men face. I commend you for holding this event for 15 years. It shows how consistent you are in ensuring that the young men of Grand Bahama are guided in the right direction.”

The conference was held this year under the theme, The Sky’s the Limit. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Mr Seide said they will visit schools individually to reach other young boys.

During his keynote address, Mr Bowleg told participants that life is short and what they do with their time on earth will determine their success and the impact that will be made on the country and its citizens.

“You determine your destination and what happens to you in life. Everything you do in life determines your future. So, the good, bad and the ugly you do now and later will determine your future,” he said.

He also pointed out that in their journey they will come upon obstacles. “Don’t be disappointed that’s a part of life,” he said.

The minster also shared with the participants how he was three times denied joining the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“Because I was denied, I took a job as a security officer at Commonwealth Bank and started to study and got my first degree… in Computer Science,” he recalled.

Mr Bowleg said he later obtained a second degree and was eventually promoted to manager.

“It is not where you start,” the minister said. “Young men, where you go in life is determined by you - nobody else. I stand before you as the Minister of Youth Sports and Culture, starting my career path as a security officer,” he said.

Mr Bowleg said if he had become a police officer, he would never have had the opportunity to coach basketball.

“The schedule and shifts would not allow me time to mentor youth. My passion was always about the youth, and mentoring men and women. That was the reason I spent 20 years coaching basketball,” he said.

Mr Bowleg said he did not know he would become a politician.

“I am here as Minister Youth Sports and Culture; I had no idea I would ever enter a life of politics. But I am where I am supposed to be because of the things I did mentoring young boys through sports, and through Junkanoo, not knowing that at some point those things would give me the qualifications to be Minister of Youth Sports and Culture,” he said.

He warned: “A lot of great talents are buried in the grave. Live life to the fullest… but at the same time you must be purposeful.”

Minister Bowleg said their presence at the conference is a testament that they are prepared to build and grow. He encouraged participants to believe they can achieve all they aspire to. “I know you may face challenges and obstacles, but you can overcome them all,” he said.

Assistant director in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Norris Bain, former principal of Tabernacle Baptist Academy, also spoke to participants. He told them to always strive for excellence. Other speakers were Assistant Superintendent of Police Wendell Clarke, and Mr Seide’s son, Dudley Seide Jr., and Pastor Bruce Russell, of Calvary Temple Church.