$800 Fine For Ammunition Possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

A MAN was fined $800 after pleading guilty in court yesterday to possession of ammunition.

Two other men who were arraigned with him were discharged.

Nossia Haven, 26, Roranda Kelly, 23, and Antino Miller, 36, appeared before Senior Magistrate Samuel McKinney in connection with their arrest on Monday.

On February 21, officers executed a search warrant at Haven’s residence on Cameron Street where they uncovered a box of ammunition hidden under the living room couch with eight rounds of .40 mm ammunition. All three accused were at the home at the time of the search and were charged together.

While Haven has prior antecedents and later admitted to the offence, the other two accused men had no prior offences and said they had no knowledge of the ammunition.

In court, both Kelly and Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate McKinney sentenced Haven to a fine of $800 or six months in prison.

The magistrate discharged the other two men.