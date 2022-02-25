Editorial: Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Us All

OVER the past two nights, the world has looked on in horror as Russia invaded Ukraine in a war in Eastern Europe long warned against, but now taking place.

The scenes were shocking – from the long lines of traffic as people loaded their families into their cars and fled to the scenes of destruction as the first attacks took place and the first reports of fatalities circulated.

It may seem far away, but this conflict will have effects for us here at home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell pointed out one way it will affect us – hitting us in the pocket.

He noted predictions that have been made that the price of gasoline may well hit $8 per gallon by the spring.

That may well have knock-on effects for electricity costs, and so on.

That won’t be all, however. We’ve already seen how problems with the supply chain have left supermarket shelves sometimes short of goods and caused a number of businesses difficulties in obtaining supplies that need to be shipped into the country.

The increase in fuel costs will add to that – but there have also been requests to close some shipping lanes in Europe that could exacerbate matters.

Either way, we can expect higher priced goods – with prices already high – and a shortage of some products.

Is that it? Well, perhaps the bigger question is what this will mean for the political landscape.

If Russia is able to continue with its invasion and isn’t stifled in its ambitions, the question will be what comes next? Not just for Russia, which might eye other former Soviet states, but for other nations.

It might seem unlikely, but thinking back to the closest the world has come to a nuclear conflict, the scene for that dispute was in nearby Cuba in 1961, with the stand-off over missiles in that nation leading to the failed Bay of Pigs invasion.

The world may be different in many ways from that time – but the potential for political overflow is there, and who might be encouraged if Russia’s attack is not opposed in strength?

And with Russian President Vladimir Putin hinting at nuclear consequences for those who stand against him, there is nowhere to hide in a world where the ultimate weapon might be unleashed.

So we will feel it in our pocket, but we will also feel it in our politics. We cannot feel isolated from this, or that it is none of our business – and Mr Mitchell is right to add his voice to the chorus around the world calling for an end to the conflict.

We hope such voices prevail – and that Putin’s aggression is not rewarded.