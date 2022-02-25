‘Lively’ Meeting Sees Amendments To Fnm Constitution

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement delegates passed several amendments to the party’s constitution after a “heated” debate at its convention yesterday, with one amendment posing serious consequences for members who publicly endorse other parties’ candidates.

Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis, who is a member of the party’s constitutional committee, described yesterday’s meeting as a progressive and lively one.

She also highlighted some amendments that were passed, one of which she said included an increase of ranks in the Torchbearers Youth Association as well as Meritorious Council Members.

“We’re having a very lively discussion about the way forward for the party, for example, the balance between our more senior members and making sure that they are represented as well as our youth arm,” she told reporters on the sidelines of closed sessions at the Atlantis resort yesterday.

“Because as we increase the amount of senior people in the group and our own council, we also need to make sure that we increase our own participation of our young torchbearers so that’s one of the amendments that we’ve done – that is requiring that there are more delegates under 30 is probably a better way to describe that.

“One of the things that we’ve also done is increase the number of Meritorious Council numbers. So those are persons who are over 55 and they have been members of the party for over 50 years. We have increased the amount of MCMs right now. The cap is 100 and so we have raised the cap to 200.”

The party has also adjusted rules for members who publicly lend their support to other parties’ candidates.

Currently, members who independently nominate to contest elections or by-elections against a candidate chosen by the party are deemed to have resigned from the FNM.

Yesterday, Mrs Barnett-Ellis said: “One of the amendments that was passed related to members of the party who publicly endorse a candidate for another party. That amendment passed, that if you publicly endorsed a member of another party or a candidate for another party then you’re deemed to have resigned from the party.

“But one of the other important things that was discussed was if you wanted to come back to the FNM, we welcome you with open arms.”

However, according to party sources, tensions were said to have run high as members discussed the new rule.

Asked about this yesterday, Mrs Barnett-Ellis replied: “I think whenever you’re discussing the mechanics of an organisation, people are going to get passionate because one thing about FNMs is we love our party and we want so badly for it to succeed and so when you’re having those discussions, people are bound to get passionate.

“I think we had some very healthy discussions because you know often when you’re talking about something, it leads to something else and somebody is able to share their views with relation to that topic and it’s also just cathartic to get those feelings and finally say in a venue where you have 400 plus delegates say ‘this is how I feel about this’ and ‘this should not be allowed’ and ‘this is wrong’ and so that’s just part of the process.”

The FNM’s convention will wrap up today, during which the party will elect posts ranging from deputy leader to deputy protocol officer.

The party elected a new leader, Michael Pintard, at a one-day convention last November.

During a press conference yesterday, party convention officials said they were pleased with the event’s turn out thus far in view of current circumstances.

They also said election results should be released by 4pm at the latest today.