A Promise Finally Delivered

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FOUR months after Olympic gold medalist Ramon Miller went public with his years-long struggle to attain infrastructure for utilities at his home on government gifted land, he was elated yesterday to see work crews start the ground work in the area.

“Seeing the machines here, it’s really motivating knowing that they’re here and hopefully we could see some resolution to this issue,” Mr Miller told The Tribune.

By going public I was just hoping that one of the authorities would have understood and helped me see the way forward, but now that I went to the press, I am now seeing some light to the situation. So, that’s really a plus.”

Public Works Minister Alfred Sears could not be reached yesterday to provide insight into the work that has started.

However, Mr Miller said he had received a call from the minister earlier stating that work would begin yesterday.

“I did receive a call from Minister Sears. He was really good with communicating and giving assurance that the work would have started Thursday and so said, so done.

“The work has been started and today is Thursday so that’s the only communication I have gotten so far.”

Work crews along with heavy machinery appeared yesterday to clear down bush and cut a pathway.

“It seems that they are cutting down and making sure everything is level so it looks like the prep work before they start the major work putting in the road and the water and the light and stuff so that when they start the work they won’t have any issues,” Mr Miller said.

Last October, Mr Miller told The Tribune he felt unwanted by his own country following a battle to gain infrastructure for his home that was built on land gifted by the government.

His 2,600 square foot home on a rugged dirt road is perched on a 20,000 sq ft piece of land tucked away in acres of thick vegetation off a paved Tropical Gardens road.

Mr Miller ran the anchor leg for The Bahamas’ 4x400 metre relay team at London in 2012, a race that brought home gold. He was given the property in 2014, when the Christie administration was in office.

Mr Miller said he was elated to receive the sprawling property to build a dream home for his wife and children.

The home was completed in 2018.

Despite following all of the correct procedures and seeking to have lamp poles for electricity and water infrastructure placed, Mr Miller told The Tribune last year there had been “roadblock after roadblock”.

He said there was no movement despite him writing to former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for intervention. He said he also spoke to Dr Minnis in person on one occasion and had two in-person meetings with former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

He said he was also in contact with former Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

He also reached out to both the Water and Sewerage Corporation and Bahamas Power and Light to have utilities put in place.

Due to this dilemma, he’s had to have a water well installed and continuously runs a diesel generator at a cost of $250 per week.

It is a sacrifice he said he makes so that his children can do their assignments, and everyone is comfortable.

Dr Minnis had previously told The Tribune that a contract “was approved for infrastructure” to Mr Miller’s area.

In November, about two months after the Davis’ administration was elected, Mr Sears said Mr Miller’s situation would be sorted out sooner rather than later.