Two Killed In Separate Shootings

Two men are dead after separate shootings on Thursday night.

Superintendent Audley Peters said police were called to the scene of a shooting on Blue Hill Road, south of Cowpen Road, around 7pm.

Responding officers found a man’s body lying on the western side of the street. He was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot.

The initial investigation has revealed that a man was walking along the street when the occupant/s of a small Japanese-model vehicle approached him.

A man with a handgun got out of the car and fired shots at the victim, Supt Peters said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not released up to press time.

Then, after 11pm, police said they were on the scene of a second homicide which occurred on Pond Court in the community of Black Village. Although there were few details up to press time, police said two men were shot, however one died at the scene.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 502-9991, the nearest police station, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.