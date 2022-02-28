Cooper Says Administration Is ‘Government Of Transparency’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper said “this government of transparency” is committed to political reforms with a legislative agenda that includes the implementation of campaign finance legislation and electoral reforms.

While speaking at a Good Governance Symposium, the Exuma and Ragged Island MP also said the Davis-Cooper administration will fully implement the Freedom of Information Act.

“I am pleased to say that this government is committed to strict observance of and enhancements to the Public Disclosure Act which is built on the principles of accountability and transparency,” he said.

“Our government has also pledged to advance the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act to create an atmosphere of access to information where it is needed unless that information is restricted by specific rules. We will ensure the full eventual full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act which was advanced by a previous Progressive Liberal Party administration and supported by the previous administration. We will advance this. It has been a lot of talk for too long and I will tell you our administration is committed to advancing to fruition.”

He added: “This government of transparency is committed to political reforms with a legislative agenda that includes the full implementation of campaign finance reforms and electoral reforms.”

In November 2021, it was indicated the Davis administration plans to amend the Public Disclosure Act to include campaign finance reform with a view of prosecuting those “who run afoul of the law,” according to Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis.

Mr Halkitis told senators at the time: “We understand that it’s not just important for the rule of law to be observed but it also must be seen to be observed. Many members of the public feel that the application of justice depends on the socio-economic background of the accused.

“Whether there is truth to this or not, it’s problematic that members of our society feel this way and we are putting in place the framework to ensure that when those at the top break the rules, they are held accountable.

“Our anti-corruption legislation will enforce higher standards of conduct for officials. Senior officials will be called on to lead by example. This idea that there are different rules for the political class and the common man must be done away with.”