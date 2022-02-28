Davis To Speak On Ukraine Issue

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis is attending a senior regional conference this week where he will raise issues related to the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine and China’s presence in the region.

Mr Da also intends to speak on climate change and monetising carbon credits.

His delegation attending the 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of Conference of Heads of Government in the Caribbean Community at San Pedro Town, Ambergris Cay, left the country yesterday.

The group includes Foreign Affairs and Public Service Minister Fred Mitchell, Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation John Pinder II, and High Commissioner to CARICOM Leslia Miller-Brice.

“On the agenda is agriculture policy for the whole Caribbean that deals specifically with the poultry industry,” Mr Davis said yesterday in a pre-flight interview with Press Secretary Clint Watson. “Something that we need to re-engage in The Bahamas because at one time we were almost self-sufficient in (the) poultry industry.

“We (will) also talk about the tourism policy for the Caribbean, particularly post-pandemic. That is on the agenda and you may or may not know The Bahamas is the chair of the tourism sector for the whole Caribbean. So, we’re very active in those discussions.

“I intend also to raise the issue of climate change that is always on the periphery but I think we need to bring that to the forefront particularly with what has been happening in the issue of carbon credits. How we reduce it, how we monetise it particularly for the Caribbean region, which is the region that has the largest carbon sink in the world. So, I think we need to come up with a policy amongst ourselves to be able to monetise that. That’s something high on my agenda.

“In addition, as you are aware with the outbreak of war in Ukraine. No doubt that’s not on the agenda because no one expected it but as a periphery and any other business I intend to raise it to see how it impacts the Caribbean and particularly The Bahamas and how we could put up defences to avoid the escalating costs on inflation to our products that our people would be impacted by. We’re only hearing about the rise in gas prices and the consequential effects of that like higher electricity. So, we have to sit down and talk about how we could best deal with these issues.

“We also have on the periphery the issue of the China-CARICOM relationship, which too we’ll have some discussions over and see whether we could come up with one policy with respect to our relationship with China. The idea and the view of CARICOM leaders is that we should strengthen it so there will be some discussions on that and balance the interest of the Americans and the other persons who may have some concerns about their presence in the region.”

Mr Davis said The Bahamas’ attendance at CARICOM was with a view to gain the support of other countries in the region that face similar issues.

“First of all, they must recognise that just as they say no man is an island, no country is an island, particularly in this day and age of what I call the information age, technological age where most of the host of these technological advances do not reside in the Caribbean.

“So, we are very vulnerable as a region and therefore the more together, the stronger we are. So, that is the key to us as a unit to bring to bear our collective energies, our ideas, thoughts and there is a lot of commonality between the islands in the jurisdictions and we need to understand that together we are stronger and that is the message that The Bahamian people ought to appreciate. That The Bahamas alone will not be able to do it. Trinidad or Barbados or Jamaica alone could not do it, but together we could strive in the international arena.

“Particularly it is very important for us in particular being a consumptive nation as we are and still trying to catch up with developing other industries to make ourselves sufficient in those industries,” Mr Davis said.

The delegation will return to The Bahamas on Friday.