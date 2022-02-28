Family Reeling From Shooting Death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A RELATIVE of one of two men killed in separate incidents on Thursday said the family is reeling from the tragedy.

Dominic Todd identified his nephew Renoldo Burrows, 28, as one of two men shot at Pond Court, in the Black Village community.

Police said a report came into the police control room before 11pm about a shooting.

Superintendent Audley Peters said two men were sitting under a tree when a vehicle approached. Two gunmen got out of the car and shot them.

One of the men died at the scene while the other victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Mr Todd said he was not in the area when his nephew was shot as he was at work when he got the news.

He said Mr Burrows also has a twin sibling.

The family is “extremely hurt” by the killing, he said as he urged young people to solve conflicts without violence.

“. . .I’ve been working around younger people for many years,” he said.

“…I try to encourage the young persons to not go about doing things that were unnecessary. Sometimes when you have to think before you do anything but sometimes reactions are quicker than what we have to say.

“…Sometimes we need to continue to show more love, more respect….community is very powerful.”

Another man was killed earlier on Thursday.

Supt Peters said police were called to the scene of a shooting on Blue Hill Road, south of Cowpen Road, around 7pm.

Responding officers found a man’s body lying on the western side of the street. He was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot.

—The initial investigation has revealed a man was walking along the street when the occupant/s of a small Japanese-model vehicle approached him.

A man with a handgun got out of the car and fired shots at the victim, Supt Peters said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim’s identity was not released up to press time.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 502-9991, the nearest police station, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.