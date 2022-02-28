Protect The Property Owners

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I completely agree with Sam Duncombe when she raises the question: “Why are we paying taxes when our homes are not protected …?”

How can people be allowed to set up a tourist pig business in the tranquil village of Adelaide without first obtaining the approval of the residents and property owners, who are the stakeholders in the area?

I don’t care how careful someone is about disposing the fecal matter on the beach, it’s just plain nasty and I’m sure traces of it get worked into the sand. Lord forbid if an infant comes into contact with it and puts their fingers into their mouths.

Perhaps the person(s) who allowed for this loud intrusion into a quiet residential area should have a pig farm foisted next door to their home?

Who makes these decisions and how are they persuaded?

Property owners have invested in their area and ought to be protected and respected.

SOOIE

Nassau,

February 24, 2022