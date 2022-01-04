Govt To Give ‘Around’ $350,000 To 65 Former Urban Development Staff

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE government will be giving “somewhere around” $350,000 in outstanding allowances to 65 former employees of Urban Development in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands, according to Social Services and Urban Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

A statement issued by the ministry over the weekend noted the government had settled with all former employees of Urban Development in Grand Bahama and the Family Islands who were “unceremoniously terminated” after the May 10, 2017 general election.

“In letters of termination, the employees were promised the requisite allowances,” the statement noted.

“These allowances were never paid. The matter was subsequently taken to arbitration at the labour tribunal.

“In consideration of all the circumstances, and upon recommendations, the government through the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development today settled the outstanding issue.”

When asked about the total amount the government is giving to the 65 former employees, Mr Wilchcombe said, “$350,000…..somewhere around that.”

He said the allowances owed are predicated upon the law and the contractual terms of the workers’ salaries.

In December 2021, Labour Director Robert Farquharson said the Department of Labour was reviewing trade disputes related to the 65 employees who were dismissed under the Minnis administration.

“There were 65 employees of Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama who were dismissed by the previous administration and they filed trade disputes,” he said last month.

“Those trade disputes were before the director of labour and... are being reviewed to make a determination.

“Those persons were fired by the government of The Bahamas and they claimed wrongful dismissal and unfair dismissal.

“In my capacity as director of labour, I was reviewing the file to see if they have a valid claim. Those matters are also before the Industrial Tribunal.

“Because they are before the Industrial Tribunal, I cannot comment on those.

“Those matters are presently being investigated.”