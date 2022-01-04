Pm Should Thank Previous Administration, Says Local Businessman

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A local businessman believes Prime Minister Philip Davis has the luxury of when or if to pull the trigger on tougher COVID-19 responses mainly thanks to the work done by the previous administration.

James Wallace, owner/operator of Janaees Uniform Centre was responding to Mr Davis’ comments that Bahamians should not expect economic shutdowns amid the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Mr Wallace said: “You’ve got to remember now that a large percentage of the Bahamian population is vaccinated so they can they can take the risk,” when speaking about Mr Davis opting not to take the country into another economic shutdown like his predecessor.

“Particularly when the initial lockdown started, there were no vaccinations taking place, Mr Davis is enjoying the benefit of Dr Minnis’ demise when he locked the country down and had no vaccines.”

Dr Hubert Minnis implemented Emergency Powers and administered COVID-19 policy by decree for most of 2020 and into 2021, causing nationwide economic shutdowns, curfews and closed borders. The Davis administration has now rescinded those Emergency Orders for a lighter version of COVID-19 control policies. However with the COVID-19 cases increasing in the country with over 320 over the Christmas weekend alone, some people believe a return to harsher measures should be implemented to ensure the safety of citizens.

Melissa Darville, co-owner of Shiver, is one of those business persons wanting stricter lockdown measures if the COVID-19 cases continue to spiral out of control. She said: “I think lockdowns are good, while having one would affect me wit the kids not being able to go to school. But I think with the kids not being in school a lot of them are being left behind and if stricter measures would help us to go back to in-school learning for the next school year then I feel we should do it.

“I think it is in the best interest that we get this fourth wave under control so the kids can get back to school. Sure, we’re worried about the economic stuff today but we have to think about the kids for the future, they are missing out and the longer they stay out the harder it is to get them to refocus on their education.”

Ms Darville, also a former school teacher, understands how difficult it is to get children to pay attention in a normal school setting, much less trying to get them to focus with at-home learning.

“This at home learning is not good for them, when was the last time the ones that are supposed to be in Grade 12 were in an actual classroom setting? They are going to be in the workplace very soon. How can they help this country if they are under-skilled,” she asked?

The Minister of Education has already announced that this up-coming Spring Semester will be at home learning until further notice.

Ms Darville also said: “For those kids that have to catch up it is going to be a mighty feat, especially for those younger ones that started off with COVID-19 while they were in preschool because somethings with education you need hands on, so it is both the higher grades that are affected and the younger grade levels who are in their developmental stages.”