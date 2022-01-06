Pintard: Pm Irresponsible To Take Strict Measures Off The Table

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was irresponsible when he said the government has taken off the table strict measures for reducing community spread of COVID-19, such as curfews and lockdowns.

Mr Pintard said although the FNM is not recommending such measures now, but they could be needed in the future.

He said: “What I would say about those provisions that they have in a blanket way (said) they will not implement is that it’s irresponsible for a government to completely take off the table tools that may at some point in the future be useful and necessary for a country.”

The COVID-19 positivity rate remains alarmingly high; it was 47 percent according to an analysis of the latest dashboard figures. While infections with COVID-19 remain milder than during previous waves, the hospitalisation numbers are steadily increasing and stood at 71 yesterday.

Three hundred and seventy-five new cases were reported yesterday, bringing the nation’s total to 26,701. Only 3,830 cases are active however.

Seventy-five of the new cases have a history of travel within the past 14 days. Last month, Mr Davis said “blunt instruments like shutting down our borders or prolonged, nationwide lockdowns are off the table” when addressing the latest wave of COVID-19 cases.

“The government is in the chair, they know what the internationally recommended positivity rate is, five percent, and we are nine times beyond that,” Mr Pintard said during a press conference.

“At every stage as we look at the percentage of the positivity rate, 10 percent, 15, 30, there ought to be a list of provisions that the government then implements based on health professionals’ advice that corresponds with increased cases.

“They are in the chair. They ought to be able to tell you what those provisions are.

“We are asking to be at the table so that we are able to hear accurately what that information is.

“What percentage of positivity triggers what provisions and measures? Have they thought about this previously?

“Have the health professionals recommended them?

“And let us know what the health professionals are recommending. The health professionals when we were in the chair, they were very candid.

“As the numbers increased, we met with them, they told us what the numbers were, they told us what percentage of positivity that required certain measures and then we came to the public after consultation.”