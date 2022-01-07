388 New Cases Of Covid-19

THREE hundred and eighty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, Ministry of Health officials reported on Friday.

The cases brought the country’s confirmed virus toll to 27,510 since the start of the pandemic. Of this figure, 4,567 cases are active.

The bulk of the new cases—344—are in New Providence, while 34 of them are in Grand Bahama. There are three new cases each in Abaco and Eleuthera, one each in Bimini/Cat Cay and Long Island and two in Exuma.

Forty-five of the new cases have a confirmed history of travel within 14 days.

Meanwhile, hospital cases have decreased by one, falling to 83 on Thursday compared to 84 cases the day before.

Six people are in the intensive care unit.

Seven hundred and seventeen people have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.