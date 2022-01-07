Bahama Tour New Wausm Campus

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ELEVEN months into construction, the West Atlantic University School of Medicine campus in Freeport opens next Tuesday for the start of classes for more than a dozen students who have enrolled.

An official grand opening that was scheduled for yesterday at the campus on East Sunrise Highway, next to Lucayan Medical Centre, was postponed to a later date.

While in Grand Bahama, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper was given a tour of the near-completed first phase of the campus yesterday afternoon. Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey was also present.

An amended Heads of Agreement to advance the project into the next phases was signed on Wednesday.

Bill Colgan, managing director of West Atlantic University School of Medicine, said that students and faculty are already on the island and ready for the start of classes.

“We are very proud that students have arrived on the island. They are currently getting ready to begin classes, which will begin on Tuesday of next week,” he said.

He said as final preparations in the first phase of the medical school are nearing completion, they expect to begin construction on the second phase, which will double the size of the current campus.

“We are very happy to have made a decision to build on Grand Bahama Island to date, we had a tremendous amount of success here on the island on multiple fronts.”

Mr Colgan was impressed with the quality of labour, describing it as “second to none.”

“The construction is only 11 months old from the clearing of trees. We are very proud of where we are, and the hospitality we have received, and support from all the elected officials that really made this happen for us,” he commented.

When asked about collaboration with Rand Memorial Hospital, Mr Colgan said that could be a possibility at some point later.

“I am sure at some point, but we have not discussed that at any point because we were just focused on opening the medical school. But I think we would look forward to some medical collaboration on island and we are hopeful that over the next several months we can start to look and identify the opportunities and take advantage of them at a later date in time,” he said.

Paula Wales, executive dean for WAUSM, said they offer an integrated programme for students, with courses in biochemistry, physiology, anatomy, and pharmacology.

“The students will integrate all those things in the spirit of learning how to take care of patients. So, they will also take clinical skills and learn to do a history and physical and how to treat a whole person.

“Next week we will have 15 students starting and we expect to grow from there. Students are on island, and they are thrilled to be here,” she said.

Ms Wales said that Bahamian students are welcomed. She said WAUSM has five full scholarships for Bahamian students.

Mr Cooper said he is pleased that classes will start next week.

“Today we celebrate the progress that has already been made. I am truly pleased with what I see here today. Construction is well underway, he stated.

“This is really good for the investment environment; it is good for healthcare, and the health industry in the Bahamas; and it is great for education.”

He said the medical school adds economic benefits to the island.

“We anticipate what we see here as bush today will be housing and retail and support for students and faculty here. So, this is the beginning of great things. It deepens the possibilities here in Grand Bahama.

“Typically, when we think of new investments, we tend to think of touristic type developments, but this really has shown we have some range in Grand Bahama. So, I am delighted to be here with the Minister of Grand Bahama to congratulate you on this development and look forward to working with you in the future.”

Although WAUSM is starting with a small class of 15, Mr Cooper said there is great capacity for growth.

He assured WAUSM that the government of The Bahamas stands 100 percent behind its development. “We will ensure you have full cooperation moving forward to help you attain your vision,” Mr Cooper said.

PHOTOS: Vandyke Hepburn