More Doctors And Nurses To Be Added

MORE doctors and nurses will be soon added to the public healthcare system as COVID-19 cases and hospital rates continue to climb.

Press Secretary Clint Watson said 50 nurses from Cuba are expected to be in the country next week while the Davis administration has reached out to 12 doctors who are expected to support staff at Princess Margaret Hospital.

“We’ve opened four tents at the Princess Margaret Hospital,” Mr Watson said yesterday.

“We are building capacity not only in infrastructure but also manpower.

“We have asked the Department of Public Health to lend us nurses to ease the burden felt because of those medical professionals in quarantine, we’ve had success with that as well.

“We’ve also reached out to 12 Bahamian doctors who will be engaged to support the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital and 50 nurses are expected from Cuba by next week to assist in the fight.”

Earlier this week, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville said about 130 healthcare professionals are out of the system because of COVID-19, including 100 in New Providence and 30 in Grand Bahama.

The situation is impacting the private health sector as well.

This comes as 421 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday January 5.

Hospital cases have also climbed to 84, up from 71 on January 4.

Four of those cases are in the intensive care unit.