Parents Group Supports The Opening Of Schools

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A GROUP of parents has emerged in strong support of opening schools for face-to-face instruction, despite a continued surge in COVID-19 cases.

Laureen Singh, a concerned parent, social worker and teacher, speaking on behalf of others with the same view, argued yesterday that schools should not be closed while the country is fully open.

She pointed specifically to restaurants and local social hotspots that continue to host patrons alongside fully functioning gyms and beauty salons among others.

Ms Singh said she supported the views of a recently published UNICEF article that said schools should be the last to close and the first to reopen.

Her comments came as a small group of parents planned to peacefully demonstrate in support of the resumption of face-to-face learning.

The UNICEF article noted that school closures have led to reduced physical activity and poor diets, increased levels of anxiety and self-harm, and exposure to domestic violence. For many children, alternatives to school are child labour, child marriage and teenage pregnancy. Once this happens, it can be impossible for girls or boys to return to school, the article said.

The Bahamas recorded a combined 690 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday of this week while more than 2,000 cases were confirmed in December 2021 alone.

Schools were to resume a hybrid format with in-person instruction this month, but due to the surge believed to be caused by the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training along with the Ministry of Health and Wellness made the decision that all schools could only hold virtual lessons. Officials said the decision would be revisited in two weeks.

Despite the current situation, which has sparked a view among many that schools cannot safely open at this time, Ms Singh said she believed otherwise.

“The health professionals are saying this new variant of Omicron is speedy, but not deadly,” Ms Singh said yesterday. “This is what they want to see towards the end of a virus; that it mutates fast and speedy and this is the end now.

“The virus was never stronger because the kids were in school. The private schools were open. They were hybrid, they were Room and Zoom. The cases never got higher from schools. Around the world, UK, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, the US, Canada, they were open for the last two years and cases were not skyrocketing through the schools. They can trace it back and it was not through the schools, but yet it’s the first thing to shut down. Everything else in The Bahamas is open, why is it schools are not open?

“Why is it not being spread in the hotels, in the gyms, in the restaurants?”

Brook, another parent who requested to be mentioned only by her first name, said schools need to be open so that all children’s education and social skills aren’t irreparably damaged.

“In 2021 entire schools on New Providence proved that face-to-face learning is achievable during these difficult times. With basic (yet cheap) COVID-safe precautions in place they operated quite successfully without any explosion of COVID in-school,” the parent said.

“Ultimately, the root of these issues lies with The Bahamas’ vaccination rate...

“It is the opinion of many that the government should take a hardline to the freedoms of the unvaccinated population and protect those of us who are trying to help move forward.

“Follow in the footsteps of other countries and reduce access to all the retail and leisure facilities open to the unvaccinated right now, because unvaccinated adults are as much as eight times more likely to be admitted to hospital than those who have been vaccinated.

“The unvaccinated cohort are largely why any severe restrictions such as ceasing in-school education are even considered by the government,” the parent said.

However, there are some parents of the view that the stance of people like Ms Singh and Brook do not represent the position of the majority.

One parent who asked to remain anonymous maintained that it was wholly unsafe to open schools at this time.

The reasons include that positive COVID-19 cases have risen exponentially alongside a low vaccination rate in the country. Together, these pose an increased risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and even death, the parent said. Further the parent was of the view that the number of new cases reported are not truly reflective of the actual number of positive cases due to people choosing not to test. In addition, the anonymous parent said school closures reduce the spread of the virus.

The parent maintained that to ignore these aspects is dangerous to all.