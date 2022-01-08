The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 818 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – a record number of cases for a single day in The Bahamas.

Of the new cases, 734 were in New Providence, 15 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Abaco, two in Eleuthera, four in the Berry Islands, 21 in Exuma, 15 in Inagua, three in Andros, two in Long Island, three in Cat Island, one in Ragged Island and the location of five other cases is pending.

Ninety-eight people in total are in hospital with seven of those in intensive care.