Man Shot Dead By Police In Chippingham Incident

A man was shot dead by police after an incident in Chippingham early on Monday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 4am, officers from the Operations Unit were responding to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on Dunmore Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officers found a vehicle parked near a vacant lot with a man inside.

After being ordered out of the vehicle, the man charged at one of the officers.

The officer tried to evade him but the suspect attempted to disarm him. The officer then shot the man.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene. Her Majesty’s Coroner also visited the scene and was briefed on the facts. Following the investigation into this incident the file will be forwarded to the Coroner, who will conduct an inquest into this matter.